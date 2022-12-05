Cold start to the week with snow tonight!

MONDAY: Despite some sunny skies, temperatures remain cold and we only warm into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. We wake up Monday morning to temps a bit warmer with one still in the single digits. but the warmer areas will be waking up in the teens. It will be a bit blustery as well with a breeze out of the SW from around 15 to 25 mph so it will feel quite cold. Partly sunny skies are likely Monday.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Air temperatures by Tuesday morning will be even colder with most waking up to temperatures below zero! We stay cold all day with highs in the teens. There is also a chance for light snow on Tuesday afternoon-evening. This will be producing s alight to moderate snow rate. We do not expect anything severe. But will continue to update you as it gets closer. As of now, it could be even a few degrees colder yet Wednesday morning! Wind chills again as cold as -30 or lower! Despite mostly sunny skies Wednesday, a very cold high pressure system keeps daytime temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures won’t even make it out of single digits!

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Out of the deep freeze by Thursday, but temperatures will still be well-below average. Morning lows for most will be right around 0 and we “warm” into the low 20s and upper teens. Wind chills will not be quite as brutal but is still a risk. As we get even closer to the weekend, we continue to get even warmer and warmer! Friday warms just a little bit more than Thursday with morning lows in the low teens and will warm up to 30! This will give us that average temperature. We do expect partly cloudy skies as well.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will also be a tad warmer than Friday even. Temperatures starting out will be in the upper teens and low 20s. There is another chance of some moderate snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Now while this is still a week out, we are already keeping our eye on it. Be weather aware and stay tuned to the VNL Weather App as this gets closer.Sunday will be a tish cooler with out peak temperatures reaching the mid 20s. We do have a chance of some leftover snow for your morning. But temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens as well. Wind chills will not be quite as brutal but is still a risk.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and dropping temperatures. Evening: 8. Morning: 20.

TUESDAY: Chance of light to moderate snow. Cold air arrives. Low: 4. High: 17.

WEDNESDAY: Frigid morning! Cold air sits in. Chance of leftover morning flurries. Sunny. Low: -3. High: 5.

THURSDAY: A pinch warmer but still cold. Mostly sunny. Low: 3. High: 18.

FRIDAY: A little warmer. A few clouds. Low: 11. High: 27.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of Moderate snow in the evening. Breezy. Low: 23. High: 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly overcast skies. Low: 16. High: 22.

