Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks

Kraft Field
Kraft Field(JLG Architects)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.

A bid from JLG Architects shows construction would take place from March to November 2023.

Among the fields studied in the resign process were Young Field in West Fargo and CHS Field in St. Paul.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

