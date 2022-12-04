‘We’ve had to raise the prices’: FM small business owners battling against inflation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses in the Fargo-Moorhead area have faced many adversities the past few years. From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, they’ve had to bounce back each time.

“So we’ve got that extra cost we’ve had to raise the prices a few dollars here and there so we can help cover that.” said Karlene Tura Clark, co-owner of ‘Hire an Adventurer’.

For vendors like Juliette Fichtner, the owner of ‘Buy Juliette ND’, they had to get creative to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the market. Fichtner had to pivot from her normal products during the pandemic.

“Well, I was able to kind of switch modes. I sold over 2,000 face masks over the pandemic.” said Fichtner.

The rise of costs due to inflation has put a strain on many of these vendors.

“I sell cork products and that has gone up quite a bit because it’s all imported.” said Fichtner.

Tura Clark pointed out that one of the biggest issues due inflation stems from credit card sales.

“A lot more credit card sales. So we have had a lot more people that used to pay cash and now they have to use their credit cards because of delays in payments and that incurs credit card fees and everything else that goes with it.” said Tura Clark.

Despite the challenges, these vendors appreciate the local support they’ve received during these tough times.

“It’s been great. And our local community is wonderful with arts and events like this where they really support us.” said Fichtner.

