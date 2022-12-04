Contests
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities

VNL at Holiday Lights Parade
VNL at Holiday Lights Parade(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade.

The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer.

The fun ended in downtown Fargo with of course Santa making an appearance.

Even some of the Valley News team joined in on the festivities while passing out candy to some of the onlookers.

The Holiday Lights Parade was hosted by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy.

