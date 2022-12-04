The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade.

The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer.

The fun ended in downtown Fargo with of course Santa making an appearance.

Even some of the Valley News team joined in on the festivities while passing out candy to some of the onlookers.

The Holiday Lights Parade was hosted by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.