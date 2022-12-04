‘She’s a fighter’: Mapleton mom battling brain tumors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ashley Hoppe is a 39-year-old mom, wife and a beloved member of the Mapleton community, and she is facing a battle against four brain tumors.

“Uneasy diagnosis to take,” said Ashley Hoppe. “It was just going in for a follow up to see how things were going and learned that it had grown back.”

It has been a battle after battle for Hoppe, who has developed cancer and tumors over the years. Throughout it all, she’s remained strong and determined according to her husband John.

“She’s a fighter, keeps a positive attitude towards everything. Keeps pushing forward for the kids.” said John Hoppe.

The Mapleton community has shown up in a big way to help the Hoppes. An example of that is through the Lend a Hand Up initiative where over $30,000 was raised for the family. This gesture means a lot to the Hoppes who moved to the area over five years ago.

“It’s a family atmosphere. The smaller community, everybody comes together and pulls together. It’s very humbling.” said John Hoppe.

The battles started 11 years ago when she had five brain tumors removed. In 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she’s facing another lengthy battle, but once again she’s using motivation through her three kids and her husband.

“They’re the reason why I push, they’re the reason why I stay as strong as I can be because they’re my everything,” said Ashley Hoppe. “And without them, I wouldn’t be the person that I am.”

Hoppe will be heading to the Mayo Clinic in February to address the brain tumors.

