Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: Mother charged in death of 5-year-old, neglect of other child

A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police....
A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police. (Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)(Jackson County, Missouri)
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old child and the neglect of another in their residence.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to a home for a report of a deceased 5-year-old. When they arrived, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

According to KCTV, the mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor determined the dead child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration. The condition of the other child was not released.

Fish faces one charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, one charge of abuse or neglect of a child, and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child first-degree.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
Michael Vaughan Missing
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Dog apprehended for reckless driving
Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot
Tessa Holt with friends
‘She was the purest form of love I have ever known:’ First annual toy drive created in memory of friend who lived by giving

Latest News

News - Small business owners battling inflation - Dec. 4, 2022
News - Small business owners battling inflation - Dec. 4, 2022
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
Karlene Tura Clark, co-owner of 'Hire an Adventurer', selling a book to a customer.
‘We’ve had to raise the prices’: FM small business owners battling against inflation