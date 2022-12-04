ND-based charity Brave the Shave gets national attention with NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’

SAN FRANCISCO (KFYR) - A North Dakota based charity will get some national exposure Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Daniel Brunskill will wear Brave the Shave cleats in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brunskill chose Brave the Shave as part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative. Players can pick a cause that’s important to them and represent it on custom designed cleats.

Brunskill said Brave the Shave was an easy choice for him.

“My family lives in Bismarck, my sisters went to the University of Mary. North Dakota is kind of becoming a second home and so to be able to be part of that community and shine on the community that doesn’t get as much attention, that’s I think a big thing,” he explained.

Brunskill grew up in rural California and attended San Diego State. His parents moved to Bismarck when his two sisters joined the University of Mary softball team. He spends as much time with his family in North Dakota as he can.

Brunskill has previously chosen Bismarck-based TR 4 Heart and Soul for the My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.