Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase

The motorcyclist fled reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.
CHASE DUBORD
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.

Dubord fled reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The motorcyclist later entered the city of Harwood, where he crashed and fled on foot.

Dubord was caught a short time later.

He is now facing several charges including fleeing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

