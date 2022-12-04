BNSF working to get main track back online after derailment near Epping

EPPING, N.D. (KFYR) - A report on the BNSF Railway website says a train derailment near Epping, North Dakota affected the main track. The report was received Saturday, December 4, at 1:37 a.m. CDT.

The derailment happened about 113 miles west of Minot.

Officials expect to open one main track on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. There is no estimated time for opening a second main track.

