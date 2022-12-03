Contests
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.

Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

