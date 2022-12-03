‘It’s real, real shocking’: Murder investigation in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Moorhead Police searches for a man suspected of murder, a community looks to pick up the pieces. A neighbor who lives near the 3800 Block off 32nd Street S. described a chaotic scene late Thursday night.

“I came out here and peeked and there was people crying and she’s saying that she’s gone and other things,” said Cody Avalos, a S. Moorhead resident. “People just yelling and shouting and the cops were talking to them and that’s when they started putting up the crime scene tape and I’m like, something happened, like something serious.”

The victim belongs to the Liberian community and they’re hurting after this senseless crime.

“She is one person in the community that we will miss and the church will miss, the Liberian community will miss because of her roles in the community,” said Ebenezer Saye, the president of the Fargo-Moorhead Liberian community. “She had a major role in the community.”

Meanwhile, the suspect, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., is on the run. Moorhead PD is utilizing resources to try and locate Kollie Jr.

“We’re using resources that we can to try and locate him. Including a lot of our [NEIGHBORING] partners and also looking at partners within the county and state to assist us.” said Moorhead PD Cpt. Deric Swenson.

Kollie Jr.’s childhood friend was shocked to hear what had happened. Now he’s asking his friend to turn himself in.

“It’s real, real shocking because I would never suspect that he would do something like that.” said Uujaye Timity Jackson, Kollie Jr.’s childhood friend.

According to court records, it was earlier this week when Kollie Jr. was charged with a misdemeanor domestic assault after threatening to kill his own mother. In those court records, Kollie Jr.’s mother said he has a history of mental illness and that his emotions are volatile. She went on to state that she believed he could kill someone if he wanted to. Kollie Jr. was released on bail on Tuesday.

For now, the community mourns and a neighborhood remains on edge.

“I have small children here so that’s really alarming to me. I have dogs and an alarm system and hopefully the perpetrator gets caught soon.” said a concerned neighbor.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Police say do not approach Kollie Jr. due to his unknown status at this time.

