Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Barnesville Trojans win first state championship

Barnesville Football
Barnesville Football(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time ever, the Barnesville Football team will be coming home with a State Championship Trophy.

The Trojans defeated the Chatfield Gophers 35-20 in U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Class AA Title.

It’s Barnesville’s first title after nine State Tournament appearances, and two runner-up finishes in the 2010 and 2018 Prep Bowls.

They finish the season at a perfect 13-0.

For Chatfield, this was their first loss in the Prep Bowl Championship Game. They were 5-for-5 heading into this contest.

This also serves as a bit of revenge for the Trojans, who were eliminated by Chatfield in the semi-finals in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
Moorhead PD: Murder suspect on the run; body found in a home
Unterseher
Fargo man charged with rape of 7-year-old girl
Michael Vaughan Missing
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants

Latest News

10:00PM Sports December 1
10:00PM Sports December 1
Barnesville Football
Road Warriors: Barnesville Trojans hit the road to find practice fields ahead of State Championship Game
6:00PM Sports December 01
6:00PM Sports December 01
10:00PM Sports November 30
10:00PM Sports November 30