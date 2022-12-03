Barnesville Trojans win first state championship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time ever, the Barnesville Football team will be coming home with a State Championship Trophy.

The Trojans defeated the Chatfield Gophers 35-20 in U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Class AA Title.

It’s Barnesville’s first title after nine State Tournament appearances, and two runner-up finishes in the 2010 and 2018 Prep Bowls.

They finish the season at a perfect 13-0.

For Chatfield, this was their first loss in the Prep Bowl Championship Game. They were 5-for-5 heading into this contest.

This also serves as a bit of revenge for the Trojans, who were eliminated by Chatfield in the semi-finals in 2021.

