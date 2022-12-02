‘Winter Celebration of the Arts’ at MSUM

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for something fun to do tonight, MSUM is hosting its ‘Winter Celebration of the Arts’.

It starts at 7:30 pm at the Center for Arts.

Students and staff will showcase their talents through music, poetry, film, video game projects, and more!

You can also pick up on your holiday shopping, with locally made gifts and books made and written by students available for purchase.

A food and cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are $10 and you can buy one by clicking here.

