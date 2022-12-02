Contests
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school

W-H-A threat
W-H-A threat(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement.

W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour or so of the incident.

The school says all threats are taken seriously and are dealt with in line with District practices and statute governing student discipline, they say appropriate action for the incident is being taken.

Here’s the message sent to parents:

“This morning, our W-H-A Secondary administrative team received a concern regarding a potential threat against others at the secondary school level only. Our secondary administrative team immediately addressed the situation, issued out consequences, removed the student from the school, and contacted law enforcement to further assess and address the situation. At no time today was there any immediate danger to staff or students.

We take these situations seriously. The District will pursue every avenue in regards to this situation to ensure the safety and well being of our District. We will continue to partner with law enforcement in addressing the issue.”

Valley News Live received a call from a concerned parent about the situation, who sent us a picture of the threat.

Part of the threat reads the student wants to “violently hack to bits” the people listed.

We’ve blurred out names for the safety of those students.

