Road Warriors: Barnesville Trojans hit the road to find practice fields ahead of State Championship Game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The road back to US Bank Stadium has had a few detours for the Barnesville Trojans.

“It’s just about finding a place to practice right now” said Head Coach Bryan Strand.

Due to their field being rendered unusable this time of the year.. The Trojans have had to hit the road for each and every on-field practice ahead of their state championship game against Chatfield. Their most recent trip: a 106 mile bus ride to the Fritz Pollard Center on the UND Campus in Grand Forks.. Giving this group even more time to spend together.

“It’s pretty fun.” said senior Andrew Pederson. “All the boys get to get together and go on a bus ride to practice. Just being with the boys is good.”

His classmate Spencer Schumacher agreed, saying “It’s nice getting to know them a lot more than I have the last 17 years of my life.”

“It’s a family atmosphere.” added Coach Strand. “They get along. They laugh and screw around on the busses. I think they have fun.”

The Trojans have found many ways to stay entertained on their trips.. Whether they spend it on their phones.. studying film.. or performing concerts in the back rows.

Coach Strand noted the singing as one of their favorite ways to pass time, while also knocking their vocal abilities.

Schumacher, the leader of these impromptu concerts, disagreed.

After we arrive in Grand Forks... It’s a quick and effecient two hours in practice. The undefeated Trojans continuing to hone their craft ahead of the biggest game of the season. Barnesville will be facing the also-undefeated Chatfield Gophers..

“Super excited. We can’t get overwhelmed though. We just have to stay calm and play our game.” said Pederson.

Coach Strand spoke very highly of this year’s team, saying “Every day they come to work. They’re good kids. They don’t skip practices. They just want to put the work in and be champions and they’re going to be.

Now.. with practice in the books.. It’s back on the bus. Another 106 miles back to Barnesville.

The trip back is much more quiet, with a group that knows the next time they’re on a bus, they’ll be on their way to the state title game.

