Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond.

Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River.

“There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.” “Retention ponds and the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after they ice over.”

Officials say appearances may be deceiving when it comes to ice forming on bodies of water. It may look as though it is frozen solid, but there is no guarantee the ice will be thick enough to withstand extra weight.

“Water levels are constantly changing, making these bodies of water unsafe for recreational activities,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness added.

The strength of ice on retention ponds and rivers are lowered by several factors, including layers of water flowing under the ice, daily temperature changes, salt water drainage and agitation pumps placed throughout retention ponds.

Snow can insulate the ice, impacting ice formation and hiding signs of unsafe ice conditions.

If residents do travel to a body of water that is meant for winter recreation, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department recommends always checking the thickness of the ice first. If ice is less than 4 inches thick, stay off the body of water.

If an individual does fall through the ice, call 911 immediately. The West Fargo Fire Department has specialized equipment and completes training to allow them to respond safely to these situations.

