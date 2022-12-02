Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River

If an individual does fall through the ice, call 911 immediately.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond.

Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River.

“There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.” “Retention ponds and the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after they ice over.”

Officials say appearances may be deceiving when it comes to ice forming on bodies of water. It may look as though it is frozen solid, but there is no guarantee the ice will be thick enough to withstand extra weight.

“Water levels are constantly changing, making these bodies of water unsafe for recreational activities,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness added.

The strength of ice on retention ponds and rivers are lowered by several factors, including layers of water flowing under the ice, daily temperature changes, salt water drainage and agitation pumps placed throughout retention ponds.

Snow can insulate the ice, impacting ice formation and hiding signs of unsafe ice conditions.

If residents do travel to a body of water that is meant for winter recreation, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department recommends always checking the thickness of the ice first. If ice is less than 4 inches thick, stay off the body of water.

If an individual does fall through the ice, call 911 immediately. The West Fargo Fire Department has specialized equipment and completes training to allow them to respond safely to these situations.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
UPDATE: Moorhead Police looking for possible murder suspect
Unterseher
Fargo man charged with rape of 7-year-old girl
Michael Vaughan Missing
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants

Latest News

Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the...
‘Winter Celebration of the Arts’ at MSUM
W-H-A threat
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
Snowmobile
MN DNR says snowmobile trails need more snow