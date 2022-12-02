ND Vikings fan enjoys Thanksgiving game after mobility van was stolen

GACKLE, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Vikings fan is still smiling about his experience in Minneapolis on game day even after having his mobility van stolen.

Joel Zenker traveled from Gackle, North Dakota to Minneapolis last week with family to watch the Vikings play the Patriots on Thanksgiving Day.

He says after checking into their hotel and leaving for dinner, he was informed that his mobility van was gone.

Zenker says he was in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. He says they didn’t let it stop him and his sons from enjoying the big game.

“The enthusiasm in that building it was jam packed, it was unbelievable, and the Vikings won that was the best thing of the whole trip,” said Joel Zenker, Gackle.

Zenker says his van was recovered last Friday and he should be getting it back soon.

