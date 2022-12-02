Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath

A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two were working on the vehicle. (Source: KCRA, Wilkinson family)
By Lee Anne Denyer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKDALE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family says they are grateful an accident at their home didn’t turn deadly on Monday night.

Matthew Wilkinson said he was doing some work on his truck that evening when it fell on him while he was underneath the vehicle.

“I saw it roll forward and it just fell right on top of me,” Wilkinson said. “I was squished. I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t yell.”

The terrifying incident was caught on the family’s security camera system.

“You could see it just drop right on him. I was scared,” Wilkinson’s son Dalin said. “I heard him make a noise like his soul was leaving his body. It was crazy.”

Wilkinson said the incident left him with a punctured lung, broken ribs, and a separated shoulder.

“While I was in the hospital, I was trying to figure out how I got out from the truck,” Wilkinson said. “My son lifted the truck enough for me to roll out.”

Like plenty of times before, 15-year-old Dalin was helping his dad work on the truck that night.

“I didn’t know what to do. I just immediately jumped in and tried as hard as I could to get the truck up enough to get him out,” Dalin said.

And it was enough space for the father to escape.

“My son is my hero. He saved my life,” Wilkinson said.

While there is recovery ahead, the family says Dalin is their hero.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
UPDATE: Moorhead Police looking for possible murder suspect
Unterseher
Fargo man charged with rape of 7-year-old girl
Michael Vaughan Missing
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants

Latest News

Mochi and Nacho greet customers at the checkout at East By West.
Business is ‘hopping’ at Arkansas shop
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then...
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January