Hundreds of students to perform at Concordia Christmas Concert
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 300 students are warming up for the 96th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert. “Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us to Peace” will be performed Friday, December 2-Sunday, December 4.
The concert is at Concordia’s Memorial Auditorium at the following dates an times:
- 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2
- 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3
- 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4
The concert will also be performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Thursday, December 8.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the box office or at ConcordiaChristmas.com. A video recording of the Minneapolis concert will be available to watch online December 21, 2022, through January 2, 2023.
