Hundreds of students to perform at Concordia Christmas Concert

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 300 students are warming up for the 96th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert. “Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us to Peace” will be performed Friday, December 2-Sunday, December 4.

The concert is at Concordia’s Memorial Auditorium at the following dates an times:

7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2

2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3

2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4

The concert will also be performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Thursday, December 8.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the box office or at ConcordiaChristmas.com. A video recording of the Minneapolis concert will be available to watch online December 21, 2022, through January 2, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.