Hundreds of students to perform at Concordia Christmas Concert

Concordia Christmas Concert rehearsal on Thursday, December 1, 2022
Concordia Christmas Concert rehearsal on Thursday, December 1, 2022
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 300 students are warming up for the 96th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert. “Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us to Peace” will be performed Friday, December 2-Sunday, December 4.

The concert is at Concordia’s Memorial Auditorium at the following dates an times:

  • 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2
  • 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3
  • 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4

The concert will also be performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Thursday, December 8.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the box office or at ConcordiaChristmas.com. A video recording of the Minneapolis concert will be available to watch online December 21, 2022, through January 2, 2023.

