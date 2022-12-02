Contests
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday

Holiday Lights Parade 2021
Holiday Lights Parade 2021(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3.

Parade lineup takes place at 5:00 p.m. in Moorhead on Center Avenue between 8th Street and 11th Street. Parade participants are encouraged to park personal vehicles at the Moorhead Center Mall.

The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.

Our Valley News Live team will be handing out candy alongside our First Alert Storm Team vehicles decked out in holiday lights; we hope to see you there!

