Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months.

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in the FM area can find the cheapest gas at the Shell station on University Dr. for $2.92.

