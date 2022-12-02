Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
GasBuddy says the Shell on University Dr. is selling the cheapest gas at $2.92.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months.
The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26.
According to GasBuddy, drivers in the FM area can find the cheapest gas at the Shell station on University Dr. for $2.92.
