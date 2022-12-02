Crime tape surrounding home in S. Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crime tape is surrounding a south Moorhead home as emergency crews are investigating a serious situation.

The home is around 32nd St. and 38th Ave. S., near the Village Green golf course. Valley News Live first started getting reports of some sort of investigation at the home just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is on scene.

Few other details are available, but Moorhead Police say they have alerted higher-ranking officials in the department of what’s going on and they’re expected on scene sometime Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.