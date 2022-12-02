Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in Glendale, Arizona.
A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Two cows had to be euthanized early Friday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Arizona freeway.

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into the median.

According to early estimates, about 15 to 30 cows escaped, AZ Family reported.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said somehow the trailer door opened and the herd walked out and started running around on the freeway.

Troopers were able to wrangle them up and corral them off the freeway until another trailer arrived to pick them up.

Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unterseher
Fargo man charged with rape of 7-year-old girl
Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
UPDATE: Moorhead Police looking for possible murder suspect
Michael Vaughan Missing
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants

Latest News

Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Holiday Lights Parade 2021
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia
The strength of the hiring and pay gains raised immediate concerns that the Fed may now have to...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight