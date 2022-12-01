Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 20 years serving the Wyndmere School District, a support staff member is ready to enjoy retirement.
Head Custodian Randy Smykowski took his last sweep through the hallways this week. Students lined the halls and clapped to give him a proper send-off.
In a post on their Facebook page, the school district thanked Smykowski for his dedication to keeping Wyndmere schools a safe and clean environment.
Congratulations, Randy!
