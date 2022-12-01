Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways

Wyndmere Public Schools Head Custodian Randy Smykowski
Wyndmere Public Schools Head Custodian Randy Smykowski(Wyndmere Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 20 years serving the Wyndmere School District, a support staff member is ready to enjoy retirement.

Head Custodian Randy Smykowski took his last sweep through the hallways this week. Students lined the halls and clapped to give him a proper send-off.

In a post on their Facebook page, the school district thanked Smykowski for his dedication to keeping Wyndmere schools a safe and clean environment.

Congratulations, Randy!

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
Reese Scufsa
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
PERSON GOFUNDME
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire identified

Latest News

WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL
Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible
Noon Weather – December 1
Noon Weather – December 1
Noon News December 1 - Part 2
Noon News December 1 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Sugar n Spice Nuts – December 1
Mr. Food – Sugar n Spice Nuts – December 1