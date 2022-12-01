Warming Thursday but Feeling Wind Chilly

THURSDAY: Despite the “warming” temperatures today, it will be wind chilly with wind chills near zero. The strongest winds will be through the first half of the day - out of the south and east gusting to or over 30-40 mph. The wind will help bring in some warmer air and highs will be in the 20s north to mid 30s south with cooler upper teens and low 20s north. All will feel cooler with the wind chill factor - feeling like 20s south. We will be in and out of clouds through the afternoon while the wind tapers off a bit. Clouds then build back in ahead of the snow for Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Heads up for Friday! Snow and wind - especially in the afternoon and evening - will likely impact the evening drive. The snow may be moderate at times. Expect areas of reduced/low visibility along with snowy, slick roads. Most of the snow will be on the ground by the evening commute. The Fargo area can expect about 2-4″ of snowfall with less south. Grand Forks and the north-central Valley from Carrington to Bemidji will likely see a bit more, up to 2-5″. Amounts taper off closer to the International border. Wind will be out of the northwest Friday and could lead to areas of blowing snow, especially out in open areas. Stay tuned for forecast details heading toward the end of the week! As for temperatures Friday, expect morning temperatures in the teens and 20s and falling through the day. Single digits are expected in northeast ND by mid-afternoon. Snow exits east late and we are left with colder conditions.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Conditions will be quite chilly to start the weekend! Morning lows Saturday behind our Friday snow system will fall below zero. Some will see teens below zero! With a bit of a breeze, it will feel even colder. Despite some sunny skies, temperatures remain cold and we only warm into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. If you plan to be in Fargo-Moorhead for the Holiday Lights Parade Saturday evening, be sure to bundle up and maybe bring a thermos of warm hot cocoa to keep warm :) For Sunday, we warm up just a little! Morning lows Sunday will be cold - in the single digits on either side of zero but in the early afternoon we warm into the teens north to mid 20s south. Don’t expect a continued warming trend... arctic air arrives to start the next work week.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We wake up Monday morning to temps again on either side of zero and we only reach highs in the afternoon of single digits for most. It will be a bit blustery as well with a breeze out of the NW from around 15 to 25 mph so it will feel quite cold. Partly sunny skies are likely Monday. Air temperatures by Tuesday morning plunge into the teens below zero for most with wind chill values -25 to -35! We stay cold all day with highs in the single digits. Some may not warm above zero. As of now, it could be even a few degrees colder yet Wednesday morning! Wind chills again as cold as -35 or lower! Despite mostly sunny skies Wednesday, a very cold high pressure system keeps daytime temperatures in the single digits.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Warmer and breezy with partly cloudy skies. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Light to moderate snow with wind in the afternoon & evening. Morning: 21. Afternoon: 20 and falling.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and cold. Breezy. Low: -5. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Low: 5. High: 25.

MONDAY: Cold air arrives. Partly to mostly cloudy and blustery. Low: 3. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Cold morning! Wind chills to -25. Low: -9. High: 7.

WEDNESDAY: Cold morning! Wind chills -25 to -30. Low: -11. High: 8.

