Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

US House passes bill to advert rail strike

(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday, the U.S. House moved to stop an impending rail strike by passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a settlement previously reached in September. The bill now goes to the Senate, where if passed, will be signed by President Biden who urged Congress earlier this week to intervene.

The bill also includes a resolution that would give railroad workers the seven paid sick days they have been asking for. The Senate is expected to vote on the whole package sometime in the next week, as the expected strike day comes next week.

“Very excited about it. I’m really happy that it is happening. It about time that our Congress starts sticking up for labor instead of corporations,” said Deven Mantz, ND legislative director for Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees.

Senator Kevin Cramer said in a statement: “At the end of the day, averting a shutdown of service and a full-blown economic crisis is critical.”

The strike would cost the U.S. economy an estimated $2 billion a day.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Wahpeton man died from severe blood loss after ‘violent domestic incident’
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PERSON GOFUNDME
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire identified

Latest News

DAKOTA ESTATES
Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
NDSU
NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Burgum, Noem, Gianforte, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate
4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary