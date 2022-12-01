Retired Grand Forks Police Lieutenant laid to rest

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is remembering a long-time lieutenant who recently passed away.

Lt. (Ret.) Odney Ellingson served 38 years for the Grand Forks Police Department and retired in 1997. He passed away Thursday, November 24, at home with family, including his son Sgt. (Ret.) Mark Ellingson. Odney Ellingson was laid to rest on Thursday, December 1.

“Lt. Ellingson left behind a legacy, and he will be missed,” the department said in a post on their Facebook page. “GFPD thanks you, Lt. Ellingson, for your dedicated service to the community.”

Ellingson served in the U.S. Army in the 1950′s and was stationed at Ft. Hood, TX and Fort Knox, KY. He received his honorable discharge and then came back to North Dakota. He attended Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks and became a Police Officer with the Grand Forks Police Department shortly after. Ellingson attended the FBI Academy in 1979. He also was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Leadership Program.

Lt. Ellingson not only served 38 years with the GFPD, but also inspired two of his sons to also be officers in the community. Mark served 31 years with Grand Forks PD, and Odney Jr. served 30 years with East Grand Forks PD. These three served the Grand Forks/East Grand Forks communities for a combined 99 years.

In his free time, Ellingson enjoyed fishing, bowling, dominos, and cribbage. He and his son Mark had a painting company for many years called Ellingson Painting.

