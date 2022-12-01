Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A threat found on a locker room wall at West Fargo High School has been deemed not credible.
West Fargo Police say a School Resource Officer quickly responded on the evening of November 30; and after a thorough investigation, found no credible threat.
Police say additional officers and measures have been put in place today to ensure a safe and secure environment.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.