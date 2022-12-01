Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible

WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL
WEST FARGO HIGH SCHOOL(Gillian Trudeau)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A threat found on a locker room wall at West Fargo High School has been deemed not credible.

West Fargo Police say a School Resource Officer quickly responded on the evening of November 30; and after a thorough investigation, found no credible threat.

Police say additional officers and measures have been put in place today to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monte Ekern
“It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
Reese Scufsa
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
PERSON GOFUNDME
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire identified

Latest News

Wyndmere Public Schools Head Custodian Randy Smykowski
Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways
Noon Weather – December 1
Noon Weather – December 1
Noon News December 1 - Part 2
Noon News December 1 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Sugar n Spice Nuts – December 1
Mr. Food – Sugar n Spice Nuts – December 1