NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association has unanimously accepted to move forward with the three-class proposal for boys and girls basketball.

The three-class system was presented to the NDHSAA board today, December 1 in Valley City, and voted on to advance.

This process began nearly 10 months ago. A focus group, made up of representatives from each region, presented the proposed plan to the board after a survey period last winter, and submission of approval letters throughout October.

The board and committee will now work through financial and staff considerations. This is the biggest step toward a three-class system since the adoption of two classes decades ago.

