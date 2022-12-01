Contests
‘Light Up the Night’ in West Fargo

West Fargo Tree Lighting event 2021
West Fargo Tree Lighting event 2021(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo is ringing in the holiday season on Thursday evening. The annual Light Up the Night event is happening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the POW-MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street.

There will be carolers from local high schools, crafts and free refreshments as City Commission President Bernie Dardis lights up the holiday tree. The Golden Drive Homeless Kids organization will also be collecting donations of hats, mittens and socks at the event.

The City of West Fargo and West Fargo Events will be unveiling new downtown holiday décor. The city is also launching a holiday photo contest to encourage visitors to take photos with the new décor.

From December 1 to December 15, people can submit photos on Instagram by using #DowntownWestFargo in their caption or by visiting the link in the bio section of @DowntownWestFargo on Instagram. Voting will be open at the same link through Tuesday, December 20 and the winner will receive a gift package from local businesses.

