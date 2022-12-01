Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership

DAKOTA ESTATES
DAKOTA ESTATES(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lidgerwood retirement center is looking for help as they work to stay open until the facility goes under new ownership.

Dakota Estates was expected to close due to a lack of revenue.

It was also alleged there was a misappropriation of funds by the facility’s former administrator.

Board member Jim Holmy says there was not enough evidence to back those claims.

Earlier this month, board members voted unanimously to keep the facility open.

Leadership says someone has offered to buy the facility and it will stay open until April 1.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund the facility until that deadline.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Wahpeton man died from severe blood loss after ‘violent domestic incident’
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PERSON GOFUNDME
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire identified

Latest News

Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
NDSU
NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Burgum, Noem, Gianforte, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate
4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary