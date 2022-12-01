Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lidgerwood retirement center is looking for help as they work to stay open until the facility goes under new ownership.

Dakota Estates was expected to close due to a lack of revenue.

It was also alleged there was a misappropriation of funds by the facility’s former administrator.

Board member Jim Holmy says there was not enough evidence to back those claims.

Earlier this month, board members voted unanimously to keep the facility open.

Leadership says someone has offered to buy the facility and it will stay open until April 1.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund the facility until that deadline.

