Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening.

Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.

Police describe Rainey as 5′8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If the public locates Rainey, they are advised to refrain from approaching or attempting to apprehend him. You are encouraged to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and relay relevant information related to this incident or Rainey’s whereabouts. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

FPD ATL (KVLY)

