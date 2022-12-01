Hector International Airport looks to double parking capacity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Air travelers will soon have more parking options at Hector International Airport in Fargo. The airport is looking to double its capacity.

The plan includes adding a parking lot to the east side with 363 spaces; the current economy lot has 323. The addition is part of an effort to address growing demand and east congestion.

Flyers are also encouraged to book parking online before their trip.

