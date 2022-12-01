Contests
Hector International Airport looks to double parking capacity

Hector International
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Air travelers will soon have more parking options at Hector International Airport in Fargo. The airport is looking to double its capacity.

The plan includes adding a parking lot to the east side with 363 spaces; the current economy lot has 323. The addition is part of an effort to address growing demand and east congestion.

Flyers are also encouraged to book parking online before their trip.

NDT - Top Talkers – December 1
NDT – Be a Santa to a Senior – December 1 - November 30
News - “It’s not worth it.”: Suicide survivor shares story of resilience
Update: Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
