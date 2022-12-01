Four dogs die in shop building fire
A passerby called in the report after seeing the flames just after 11:00 a.m.
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a shop located southwest of the city of Perham in Perham Township on Thursday morning.
A passerby called in the report after seeing the flames just after 11:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene the flames were exiting the roof and side of the building and they say the shop, along with it’s contents, are a total loss.
Four yellow labs were in the shop during the fire and all four died. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a wood stove.
Agencies involved were Perham, Dent, and Ottertail fire departments.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.