Four dogs die in shop building fire

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a shop located southwest of the city of Perham in Perham Township on Thursday morning.

A passerby called in the report after seeing the flames just after 11:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene the flames were exiting the roof and side of the building and they say the shop, along with it’s contents, are a total loss.

Four yellow labs were in the shop during the fire and all four died. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a wood stove.

Agencies involved were Perham, Dent, and Ottertail fire departments.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.