FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Heads up for Friday! Snow and wind - especially late morning into the evening - will likely impact the evening drive. The snow may be moderate at times. Expect areas of reduced/low visibility along with snowy, slick roads. Most of the snow will be on the ground by the evening commute. Fargo can anticipate 1-3″. Less in Grand Forks with about 1″. Please refer to the graphics at the bottom of this web page. Amounts taper off closer to the International border. Wind will be out of the northwest Friday and could lead to areas of blowing snow, especially out in open areas. Gusts may be over 40 mph at times. As for temperatures Friday, expect morning temperatures in the teens and 20s and falling through the day. Single digits are expected in northeast ND by mid-afternoon. Bitter winds chills as cold as -30 are expected as well. Snow exits east late.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Conditions will be quite chilly to start the weekend! Morning lows Saturday behind our Friday snow system will fall below zero. Some will see teens below zero! With a bit of a breeze, it will feel even colder. Despite some sunny skies, temperatures remain cold and we only warm into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. If you plan to be in Fargo-Moorhead for the Holiday Lights Parade Saturday evening, be sure to bundle up and maybe bring a thermos of warm hot cocoa to keep warm :) For Sunday, we warm up just a little! Morning lows Sunday will be cold - in the single digits on either side of zero but in the early afternoon we warm into the teens north to mid 20s south. Don’t expect a continued warming trend... arctic air arrives to start the next work week.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We wake up Monday morning to temps again on either side of zero and we only reach highs in the afternoon of single digits for most. It will be a bit blustery as well with a breeze out of the NW from around 15 to 25 mph so it will feel quite cold. Partly sunny skies are likely Monday. Air temperatures by Tuesday morning plunge into the teens below zero for most with wind chill values -25 to -35! We stay cold all day with highs in the single digits. Some may not warm above zero. As of now, it could be even a few degrees colder yet Wednesday morning! Wind chills again as cold as -35 or lower! Despite mostly sunny skies Wednesday, a very cold high pressure system keeps daytime temperatures in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Out of the deep freeze by Thursday, but temperatures will still be well-below average. Morning lows for most will be below zero and we “warm” into the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will not be quite as brutal.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Snow and blustery winds. Morning high of 21 and falling to near 12 by 4pm.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and cold. Breezy. Low: -5. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Low: 10. High: 20.

MONDAY: Cold air arrives. Partly to mostly cloudy and blustery. Low: 3. High: 13.

TUESDAY: Cold morning! Wind chills to -25. Low: -9. High: 7.

WEDNESDAY: Frigid morning! Wind chills -25 to -35. Low: -11. High: 8.

THURSDAY: A pinch warmer but still cold. Low: 0. High: 14.

