Fargo man charged with rape of 7-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After months of investigation, an 18-year-old Fargo man is charged in court for the sexual assault of a young girl in late June 2022.

Draven Unterseher is charged with one count of gross sexual imposition and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Fargo Police were called to a home on June 23 after a 7-year-old female victim cried and told her mom she had just been sexually assaulted by Unterseher. The young victim later told police Unterseher put his hands down her pants while she was sleeping.

Documents allege Unterseher previously raped a cat inside his home.

When interviewed by detectives, Unterseher admitted he was naked and ‘tried to have sex’ with the young victim on the night in question, court documents state.

Unterseher will be in court again on Dec. 29.

