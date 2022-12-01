Contests
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City

(KSFY)
By Steve Urness (NewsDakota.com)
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Magnuson said the public will hear a loud bang once the flaring process begins, flames and or a fireball will be shooting upward in the area during the flaring process.

He said residents will notice firefighters and Cenex Harvest State officials monitoring and controlling the flaring process of these tanks. Once the flaring process is completed, the tanks will be moved to a new location south of Valley City along ND Highway 1.

