Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning.

Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.

However, withing five minutes of that initial call, authorities say school leaders used cameras to track down the student who wrote the threat on a wall. The call to Fargo and the move to evacuate the school were canceled.

Officials say it was a junior high student with special needs who made the threat. They say after talking with the student and completing their investigation, they found the student’s threat was not credible.

Authorities say the student will likely be suspended. The information about the case has been passed on to the County Attorney’s Office, where possible charges could be decided.

Authorities say the decision to notify parents and evacuate students lies with school leaders. Valley News Live has reached out to the school district, but has not heard back yet.

A viewer shared the message sent out to parents from the district around noon Thursday:

Good Morning, we are writing to inform the school community that there was a bomb threat left this morning at the Waubun School that initiated an immediate investigation. While we believed it to be a low risk threat, we were working with law enforcement and were in the process of initiating an evacuation and a bomb search. However, following our safety protocols, we continued to investigate and were able to identify the student who made the threat. After further investigation, it was found that the threat was not credible. Threatening the safety of our learning community is a serious offense. Disrupting our learning environment is not acceptable. We will be working with law enforcement officials to find closure to this issue. I want to thank our staff, law enforcement, and administration, for their quick response, and cooperation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.