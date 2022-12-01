Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary

4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
4 lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Minnesota sanctuary(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTONE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Four lion cubs rescued from war-torn Ukraine have arrived at their new home in Sandstone, Minnesota.

The young cubs, who are between four and five months old, were born in breeding facilities in Ukraine and orphaned during the ongoing war with Russia.

Their names are Taras, Stefania, Lesya, and Prada.

They were flown in from Poland Tuesday where they have been getting care for the past three weeks.

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone and the International Fund for Animal Welfare partnered to give the animals a better life.

Meredith Whitney, the wildlife rescue program manager for International Fund for Animal Welfare, said the cubs’ arrival marks the final step in their long journey after surviving bombings and drone attacks in Ukraine.

“There were daily drone attacks in Odesa, and then there were bombing attacks very close to them while they were in Kyiv, and then they started a 36-hour journey across the border to Poland,” Whitney said.

The Wildcat Sanctuary has a specially designed habitat for lions where the cubs will live together as a pride.

Founder and Executive Director of The Wildcat Sanctuary Tammy Thies said it costs the sanctuary around $10,000 every year to care for each cat.

“It is a large financial commitment up to 20 years, and it’s one we’re willing to definitely make,” Thies said. “This was a very special rescue, and they’ve already worked their way into our hearts here at the sanctuary.”

Right now, the cubs are in an indoor enclosure so they can rest after their flight and get checked by the vet.

They will get to explore their outdoor habitat in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Wahpeton man died from severe blood loss after ‘violent domestic incident’
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PERSON GOFUNDME
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire identified

Latest News

DAKOTA ESTATES
Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
NDSU
NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan
Active duty military must get COVID-19 vaccine.
Burgum, Noem, Gianforte, other governors want Congress to block military COVID vaccine mandate