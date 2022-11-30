Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Youth resource center under construction as youth homelessness grows

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are troubles and hardships we all experience in our school years, however there’s a growing amount of youth that are facing extreme hardship, affecting their education and their lives.

“We’ve had some kiddos say to us, when we’ve been able to give them portable beds, it’s the first bed they’ve had, because they’re used to sleeping on the floor or a couch,” said Jan Anderson, the Homeless Liaison for Fargo Public Schools.

Fortunately, there’s a work in progress location for Fraser’s new Stepping Stone Resource Center that’s looking to fight that problem, that has a huge need and not enough help.

“The center alone has about 600 touch points in a month,” said Sandra Leyland, CEO of Fraser, regarding their other location. “That’s a lot of kids coming in and out of one location looking for help.”

“We are at 211 students identified so far. We’re at least 50 or 60 kids more than last year at this time,” said Anderson.

And those within the educational system see these same struggles, and work to help those within their school system. They also appreciate those who are able to help outside of it.

“We do a lot, we love to do a lot for our students and their families,” said David Burkman, Principal for Dakota High School. “Those other needs that maybe extend beyond the school days as well. So, we do look forward to them reaching completion.”

Whether it’s in a schoolyard or construction site, there’s growing help for a growing problem, looking to transform someone’s life for the better.

“Picture yourself not having anyone who gives you compassion,” said Leyland. “Picture yourself being alone. That’s what most of the kids that we work with are facing when they come through our center.”

“It feels good to be apart of a team that is making difference in the Fargo-Moorhead area. And I do genuinely believe that,” said Burkman.

The construction for the new Stepping Stone location will be completed as they reach their funding goal, which they hope to complete by this next fall. If you’d like to donate towards that goal, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Stone Town Grill, West Fargo
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake

Latest News

6:00PM News November 29- Part 3
6:00PM News November 29- Part 3
6:00PM Weather November 29
6:00PM Weather November 29
Youth resource center under construction as youth homelessness grows
Youth resource center under construction as youth homelessness grows
6:00PM News November 29- Part 1