Windy Whips the Valley for the Rest of the Workweek

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be even colder than it was on Tuesday. Though we missed the bulk of the snow that moved through Minnesota to the southeast, we’ve been dealing with the winds on the backside of the low. As a result, it’s been a much colder day with sub-zero wind chills. Highs will only reach teens in most places. The wind takes a brief break tonight before turning southerly and increasing again by morning.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will deal with more strong wind, this time causing temperatures to climb, while wind chills remain low. Our highs will be a little warmer on Thursday thanks to the southerly winds bringing in warm air from the south. We will start the day near 0° and warm up to around 30°.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Heads up for Friday! A cold front will sweep through during the day, bringing snow and wind, especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s a little too soon to predict amounts, but we’re looking at the potential for a moderate snowfall of a few inches or more, along with some wind, right when some of us are hitting the roads Friday evening. Stay tuned for forecast details heading toward the end of the week! As a result of this system, however, we will warm up a little bit. we will have lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The snow could linger into Saturday morning as it tapers off on its way eastward. However, we will continue to see windy conditions, so visibility could quickly become an issue as the snow that fell overnight will blow around. In addition to the blowing snow, the wind will also cause wind chills to dip to dangerously low levels. We will start the day with a low near 0 and reach an afternoon high in the single digits and teens. Sunday will be a bit warmer though that is not saying much... We will have lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the teens and 20s. We will continue seeing breezy conditions, so, again, wind chill could become an issue.

MONDAY: The temperatures will continue their wintry dip on Monday as we keep cloudy skies with the chance for some flurries. Due to that cloud cover, we will have very chilly temperatures. Our morning lows will be in the single digits (both negative and positive) and highs in the single digits and teens. Tuesday is shaping up to be the coldest day of the season, so far. We will see morning lows in the NEGATIVE teens and single digits and highs in the single digits on both sides of zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy northwesterly gusts decrease. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 4. High: 32.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Chance of moderate snow and wind in the afternoon & evening. Low: 16. High: 23

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: -2. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 5. High: 25.

MONDAY: Overcast and cold. Low: 3. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: -9. High: 7.

