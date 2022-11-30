Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Residents encouraged to share opinions on housing needs in Moorhead

house housing generic
house housing generic(WILX)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (FM Metro COG) is studying housing needs in the Moorhead and the FM area.

Residents are encouraged to participate in a 13-question survey to provide their feedback.

The survey’s goal is to help with decision-making around housing needs and to improve the long-term sustainability, and quality of the housing market.

Responses are anonymous.

A link to the survey can be found here.

More information on the housing analysis can be found on FM Metro COG’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Wahpeton man died from severe blood loss after ‘violent domestic incident’
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
Wreckage from the crash on 25th St S on Monday morning
Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions

Latest News

Delivery driver leaving a package
Avoiding package scams and pirates for the holidays
Avoiding package scams and pirates for the holidays
Avoiding package scams and pirates for the holidays
5:00 PM News November 30 - Part 3
5:00 PM News November 30 - Part 3
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - November 30 - Rayden Mosolf - Aurora Elementary, West Fargo
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - November 30 - Rayden Mosolf - Aurora Elementary, West Fargo