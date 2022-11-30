Residents encouraged to share opinions on housing needs in Moorhead
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (FM Metro COG) is studying housing needs in the Moorhead and the FM area.
Residents are encouraged to participate in a 13-question survey to provide their feedback.
The survey’s goal is to help with decision-making around housing needs and to improve the long-term sustainability, and quality of the housing market.
Responses are anonymous.
A link to the survey can be found here.
More information on the housing analysis can be found on FM Metro COG’s website.
