Residents encouraged to share opinions on housing needs in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (FM Metro COG) is studying housing needs in the Moorhead and the FM area.

Residents are encouraged to participate in a 13-question survey to provide their feedback.

The survey’s goal is to help with decision-making around housing needs and to improve the long-term sustainability, and quality of the housing market.

Responses are anonymous.

