ND to get $4.1 million in Google settlement over location tracking practices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will get a share in a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices.

Forty states will split more than $390 million, and North Dakota’s share will be $4.1 million.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says it’s the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers.

