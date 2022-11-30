Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

ND to get $4.1 million in Google settlement over location tracking practices

Google location tracking
Google location tracking(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will get a share in a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices.

Forty states will split more than $390 million, and North Dakota’s share will be $4.1 million.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says it’s the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Wahpeton man died from severe blood loss after ‘violent domestic incident’
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
Wreckage from the crash on 25th St S on Monday morning
Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions

Latest News

Delivery driver leaving a package
Avoiding package scams and pirates for the holidays
Avoiding package scams and pirates for the holidays
Avoiding package scams and pirates for the holidays
house housing generic
Residents encouraged to share opinions on housing needs in Moorhead
5:00 PM News November 30 - Part 3
5:00 PM News November 30 - Part 3
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - November 30 - Rayden Mosolf - Aurora Elementary, West Fargo
Luther Family Ford Weather Kid - November 30 - Rayden Mosolf - Aurora Elementary, West Fargo