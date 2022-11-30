Contests
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop

Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN
Terry Foster, 60, Backus, MN(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.

The driver, Terry Foster, 60, of Backus MN, was arrested on charges relating to possession of a controlled substance and driving under the Influence. Formal charges are pending and the sheriff’s office says the investigation continues.

