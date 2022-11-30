Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Inspire Hope’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

North Dakota Christmas tree
North Dakota Christmas tree(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Thanksgiving, many people look to decorate for the Christmas season. The North Dakota State Capitol began to set up its gigantic Christmas tree decorated with ornaments made by people all over the state.

Hundreds of ornaments go into filling out the tree. Some even date all the way back to 1965! This year’s tree theme is “Inspiring Hope” which connects to First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

The tree will be lit at a ceremony on December 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band, the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble; the Horizon Middle School Sixth Grade Choir; and pianist Joel Gilbertson. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
Fargo South band teacher formally charged with corruption of a minor, child porn
Stone Town Grill, West Fargo
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake

Latest News

10:00PM Weather November 29
10:00PM Weather November 29
10:00PM News November 29- Part 2
10:00PM News November 29- Part 2
10:00PM News November 29 - Part 1
10:00PM News November 29 - Part 1
Dilworth Fire Department
Dilworth City Council approves new fire chief
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 years for beating his cousin to death