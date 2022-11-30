Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Inspire Hope’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Thanksgiving, many people look to decorate for the Christmas season. The North Dakota State Capitol began to set up its gigantic Christmas tree decorated with ornaments made by people all over the state.

Hundreds of ornaments go into filling out the tree. Some even date all the way back to 1965! This year’s tree theme is “Inspiring Hope” which connects to First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

The tree will be lit at a ceremony on December 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band, the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble; the Horizon Middle School Sixth Grade Choir; and pianist Joel Gilbertson. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

