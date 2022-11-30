FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.
They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19.
Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She may be driving a black BMW.
Anyone with information about Salacia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701)-451-7660.
