FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman

Salacia Jewett
Salacia Jewett(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19.

Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She may be driving a black BMW.

Anyone with information about Salacia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701)-451-7660.

