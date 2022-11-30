Fargo teen in need of heart transplant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure.

16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.

He is now at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital awaiting a heart transplant. An online fundraiser through Lend A Hand Up has already raised more than $20,000 to offset medical, travel and lodging expenses.

If you’d like to help, you can donate through Lend A Hand Up and 20% of donations will be matched. Cash/Check gifts can be made payable to Denise Scufsa and dropped by Bell Bank at 2704 N Broadway in Fargo, ND 58102.

Reese lives in Fargo with his mother and three siblings.

