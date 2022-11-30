Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-Fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-Fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-Fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)

Prices range from $15 to $75 for the merch.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and is already planning more for next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
UPDATE: Wahpeton man died from severe blood loss after ‘violent domestic incident’
BELTRAMI RESCUE
UPDATE: Around 200 people evacuated from Upper Red Lake
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
Wreckage from the crash on 25th St S on Monday morning
Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border

Latest News

Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen to groom, extort her, police say
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop - November 30
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop - November 30