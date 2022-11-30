Contests
2 killed in small plane crash in Torrance

A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.
A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed during a landing at a Los Angeles-area a airport on Wednesday, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine Arion Lightning went down at about 11 a.m. as the pilot tried to land at Torrance Municipal Airport-Zamperini Field in suburban Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

Both people on the plane died, Torrance City Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Kevin Conlon, 35, of Torrance was working in a nearby hangar when he heard a pop. He didn’t hear any noise indicating that the plane was having trouble before it crashed, he told the Daily News.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

