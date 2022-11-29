Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Commuters in Fargo witnessed a scary sight Monday morning.

“I kind of didn’t even think of anything at first, and then next thing I know, I hear sirens and I’m like, ‘oh what’s going on,’” said Allison Fransen, a nearby resident.

“I looked out here and I see this jeep over here, and it was upside down,” said Chris Disse, who witnessed the aftermath. “I was like, ‘man, that was a gnarly crash.’”

Two people were left with serious injuries after highway patrols says a jeep was rear-ended by a school bus into oncoming traffic on 25th St. S.

“The jeep was taking a left here, and the bus came and went, boom! Hit them in the back, spun them around,” illustrated Disse.

The accident on 25th St left some shocked and scared, however, residents in the area say this is a symptom of a continuous problem.

“It’s not good,” said Fransen. “With this intersection, I’m surprised there hasn’t been more accidents honestly.”

“They should have some type of turning lane here because it’s going too fast,” added Disse. “They need a turning lane. As you can see here, we got three cars right now sitting here,” he pointed behind him at the intersection of 25th St. S and 36th Ave. S.

Fargo transportation engineer Jeremy Gorden says that adding turn lanes or street lights is dependent on crash reports from the state, Fargo police or public input, something he says he hasn’t seen a lot of.

“I’ve been here a long time,” said Gorden. “I haven’t had any calls related to the intersection of 25th St and 36th Ave, I think is where the crash occurred. Usually, my phone rings quite a bit when there’s a need out there but it’s been pretty quite on that.”

However Gorden added that they’re currently undergoing a study on 25th St from 32nd Ave S to 64th Ave S to look at options for adding turn lanes which residents say is needed.

“I’ve seen two other accidents right here too, you know,” said Disse. “This has been going on for a long time and I think once people are talking about it, there’s other people out there who are going to say, ‘wow, dude that is a nasty area.’”

